ELKO – Chains or snow tires were required on highways throughout the Elko area Wednesday morning, and classes were canceled at Elko, Spring Creek and Wells public schools.

More snow fell across northeastern Nevada overnight and blowing snow continued to create hazardous road conditions.

In western Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced a two-hour delayed start for state offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Storey County, and Washoe County. Aside from essential public safety and corrections personnel, state government offices in these counties will open at 10:00 a.m.

Recent winter storms have created regional transportation delays and difficulties, and Governor Lombardo urges all Nevadans to continue to follow local guidance from the Nevada Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety.

Lombardo asks all Nevadans to drive safely and to use sound judgment when navigating roadways.

Snow is expected to taper off in the Elko area but the wind will continue to cause drifting. Temperatures will remain cold with wind chill values around zero degrees Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs could top the freezing mark on Friday before more snow arrives Saturday and Sunday.