RENO (AP) — A fast-moving spring storm is heading into the Sierra where nearly a foot of snow could fall in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Tuesday morning.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday in White Pine County and southern Eureka and Lander counties, where 1-4 inches of snow are expected above 6,000 feet.
The National Weather Service says it's a relatively weak storm but will carry some gusty winds.
A lake wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday at Lake Tahoe where winds gusting up to 35 mph are expected to produce waves 2 to 3 feet high.
Snow was expected to begin falling at elevations above 7,000 feet Monday afternoon with 3 to 10 inches expected by early Tuesday.
The service says some snow could fall in the foothills around Reno by Tuesday morning, but it's not expected to stick on roadways in the valleys.
