Another winter weather advisory issued for Elko area
Another winter weather advisory issued for Elko area

Winter weather advisory
ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Elko area until 4 p.m. Friday as another shot of snow was headed to northeastern Nevada.

The previous two rounds this week have produced scant accumulation in Elko.

Up to 4 inches could fall in the latest round beginning Thursday night. Higher amounts are like in the Ruby Mountains and the northern part of the county.

Heavier snow is possible south of Elko County, where a winter storm warning is in effect for White Pine, Lincoln and Nye counties.

Dry weather is on tap for Saturday, but Sunday will bring a 20 percent chance of more snow showers.

Elko is running at a precipitation deficit so far this water year, with only .28 of an inch recorded since Oct. 1. That’s an inch and a half below normal.

High temperatures in the coming week will be around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

