Anthem Broadband breaks ground

An Elko Broadband Action Committee was formed and they had regular meetings with broadband providers. Many of those providers said Elko was not a large enough market to attract a national player that could fund the infrastructure needed, according to Keener.

Anthem Broadband, an Idaho-based business, is going to receive partial funding for the enormous project in the form of a partnership with Nevada Gold Mines.

“We have been working on this for 18 months,” said Alissa Wood, head of communications and corporate affairs with NGM. “We were looking for a community partner to bring affordable and reliable broadband to all areas in Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille. Anthem was identified as a good partner to work with. Nevada Gold Mines is committing $30 million to the project.

:It is a loan, so they do have to pay it back,” she added. “But, what we identified is, instead of paying Nevada Gold Mines back, we wanted them to pay back existing community programs. Ten million dollars will eventually be paid back to the I-80 Fund and $20 million back to the Heritage Fund Endowment, helping to grow and sustain those programs.”

The Heritage Fund Endowment will eventually be handed over to the community when NGM ceases operations. The money will help support the community long into the future, according to Wood.