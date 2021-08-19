Anthem Broadband to break ground on Digital Transformation Project

ELKO – Anthem Broadband, in partnership with Nevada Gold Mines, is ready to break ground on the Elko/Spring Creek Digital Transformation Project.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at 412 Front St. Local officials and company representatives will speak at the venue, and an open house will follow from noon to 6 p.m.
During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the project, see some of the equipment that is used, have questions answered, and pre-register for service. Lunch will be provided, along with giveaways and prize drawings.
“We are extremely excited to see this project get underway,” said Anthem Broadband CEO Jacob Larsen. “It has taken a lot of time, effort and work by many individuals to make it to this point, but we are confident that we have an amazing project lined out that will quickly transform the entire community. This is a significant achievement that will benefit all of Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille, as well as lay the foundation to expand services into other nearby communities including Battle Mountain, Carlin and Wells.”
Construction will be completed in 22 phases over the next 24 months and will provide fiber internet services to more than 15,800 homes and businesses in the Elko/Spring Creek area. The peak of construction will consist of eight construction teams running simultaneously to connect homes as they are passed, with the first customers expecting to be connected as early as November.
When completed, there will be over 440 miles of main-line conduit in the ground.
Antham said the key to the success of this project is its Active Ethernet construction design, where most providers settle for a Gigabit Ethernet passive optical network service. The primary difference is that GPON relies on shared connections to make construction easier and cheaper.
Active Ethernet is more expensive and uses considerably more conduit and fiber. In the long run, it provides everyone with a direct connection to a main service switch and creates an infrastructure that is easier to upgrade and expand in the future.
To start, a 100 Gig, redundant transport connection has been brought into town to provide the primary connection out to the World Wide Web. Customers will be able to select from plans ranging from 250Mbps to 10Gbps, with a 1 Gbps plan costing $119 per month.
Customers who sign up will not have to pay any construction, rental, or connectivity fees. The advertised price is what residents should expect to pay.
“Anthem believes in making internet easy and the best way to do that is get rid of all the hidden fees,” Larsen said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project or when construction will begin in their area is encouraged to attend the open house Aug. 23 or to visit http://www.elko.anthembroadband.com/. Those who pre-register will also be kept up to date on construction timelines and when they can expect to switch over to the new service.
--
Museum's mystery photo collection: