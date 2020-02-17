Apply for an MTC scholarship at Great Basin college

ELKO — Students can pursue their passion and jump start their future at Great Basin College.

The Maintenance Training Cooperative is a group of industrial-related employers who have made possible a special career and scholarship opportunity for GBC students.

MTC awards several $5,000 scholarships to students seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree or Certificate of Achievement in Diesel Technology, Electrical Systems, Industrial Millwright, Welding Technology or Instrumentation. These scholarships can be applied to tuition costs, fees and books.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the fast-paced, 38-week program, students have access to state-of-the-art technologies and will learn skills from qualified faculty. Paid, on-the-job internships are also possible with Nevada mining companies, suppliers and equipment vendors. Students are offered the flexibility to attend the courses in the morning, afternoon or evening depending on their schedule.

“Great Basin College’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs have provided excellent career opportunities to over 2,600 students,” said Bret Murphy, Dean of Business and Technology. “The MTC scholarships help offset the cost of tuition and provide a great opportunity for students who are interested in using their minds and hands to make a great living.”