ELKO – Snow was falling Tuesday morning on Lamoille Summit and Spring Creek, while frosty temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night.
No adverse driving conditions or accidents were reported by Nevada Highway Patrol as of 8:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for snow to end Tuesday night. The high in Elko is expected to be 49 degrees, and the low Wednesday morning 26.
Temperatures will quickly rebound under sunny skies through the remainder of the week, climbing into the 70s by Friday and Saturday.
The extended forecast calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.
