ELKO — Gayla Farmer, Argelia Brown and Fabiola Gonzalez were selected as the April Staff and Teachers Achieving Results with Students (STARS) award recipients.

Famer, a kindergarten teacher at Northside Elementary School, was nominated by the Dickenson Family, Amanda Parish and Dr. Raymond Lavertue.

The nominations described Farmer as an exceptional teacher who cares for every student and their families.

“We would like to nominate Ms. Farmer for her enthusiasm and commitment to her students,” a nomination read.

“Ms. Farmer has thrown herself into teaching, starting at Carlin Elementary. She worked with her kiddos through many challenges, including school closures due to Covid. She met these challenges head on and made sure the kids knew they were her first priority. She has since moved to Northside where she has continued to be a champion for some of our littlest students. Not only is she devoted to her classroom, but she serves on the PTA and is one of the founding coaches of the Northside Robotics team.”

Brown and Gonzalez were nominated as a team. The duo are the attendance secretaries at Elko High School.

The anonymous nomination explained Brown and Gonzalez are two of the most dedicated employees at EHS.

“They are very supportive of one another, and that's why I felt it important to nominate them both because they truly do work as a team. They complement each other so well. Our students, parents, teachers, and administrators all communicate with these two on a daily basis making sure you get to speak with the right person or get the correct information you are needing. They always maintain a great and positive demeanor even through the most challenging times,” read the nomination.

This month’s STARS awards are sponsored by Total Eyecare, Keith Frayne with Maverick Gaming, LeeAnne’ Floral Designs, and an anonymous donor.

Staff, students, and the general public are all encouraged to nominate a school district employee who demonstrates exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage on the ECSD website.