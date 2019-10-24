CARSON CITY — It was an auction of saddle-trained horses but Crystal the female burro stole the show.
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections-Silver State Industries conducted the wild horse and burro adoption event Oct. 19 at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center south of Carson City.
All 14 animals showcased at the event were adopted.
Thirteen wild horses from herd management areas located on BLM-administered public lands were trained for approximately four months by inmate trainers in the NNCC program and offered for adoption during a competitive-bid adoption event. In addition, one wild burro, gathered from the Lake Pleasant herd management area in Arizona, was also offered for adoption.
Successful bidders paid a total of $37,400 for the animals. With bids starting at $150, the event’s saddle-trained wild horse top bid of $6,600 went for “Tahoe”, a 5-year-old gray gelding, gathered in November 2016 from the Owyhee herd management area located outside of Elko.
The same family adopted another gray wild horse, “Gandolf,” also from the Owyhee HMA. The two left Nevada together to their new home in Dos Palos, California.
The female burro “Crystal,” adopted for $1,000, was the crowd’s favorite.
After properly caring for their adopted animals for one year, the adopters are eligible to receive title, or ownership, from the federal government. The BLM uses its adoption program as a primary tool to place these iconic animals into private care.
The horses and burros available for adoption typically come from overpopulated herds on public lands where available vegetation and water can become scarce as populations grow, the BLM explained, adding that there are no natural predators that can effectively control wild horse and burro population growth on public lands.
Many people have found it personally challenging and rewarding to adopt a wild horse or burro. Additionally, it is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage.
The BLM has placed more than 245,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971. Many of those animals have become excellent pleasure, show, work or companion animals.
The next saddle-trained wild horse adoption and competitive-bid auction at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Additional information on this partnership, including past and current event catalogs, is posted on-line at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.
For more information about these special adoption or sale events and how to adopt or purchase your own wild horse or burro visit BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program webpage at https://www.blm.gov/whb.
