Arizona man dies in collision on US Highway 93

ELKO – An Arizona man was killed Sunday when his Ford F-150 drifted over the centerline of U.S. Highway 93 and struck a Freightliner semi.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Daragh Cornelius Conneely, 31, of Phoenix was traveling south about four miles north of Lages Junction shortly after 4 p.m. when the incident occurred. He was driving alone and not wearing a seatbelt.

An SUV driving north behind the semi struck debris from the crash, but none of the northbound occupants were injured.

The crash closed U.S. 93 in both directions for more than two hours. The highway was fully reopened at 10:30 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. “If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne at 775-753-1111 or mpayne@dps.state.nv.us.”

