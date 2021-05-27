 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona man dies in collision on US Highway 93
0 comments
alert top story

Arizona man dies in collision on US Highway 93

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Arizona man was killed Sunday when his Ford F-150 drifted over the centerline of U.S. Highway 93 and struck a Freightliner semi.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Daragh Cornelius Conneely, 31, of Phoenix was traveling south about four miles north of Lages Junction shortly after 4 p.m. when the incident occurred. He was driving alone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An SUV driving north behind the semi struck debris from the crash, but none of the northbound occupants were injured.

The crash closed U.S. 93 in both directions for more than two hours. The highway was fully reopened at 10:30 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. “If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne at 775-753-1111 or mpayne@dps.state.nv.us.”

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP proposes $928B counteroffer on infrastructure

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News