Arrestee claims anonymous person gave him keys

ELKO -- Kenton B. Withers, 30, of Spring Creek, was arrested at around 5 p.m. July 2, in Elko.

According to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi, officers were on a routine patrol when they observed a vehicle that fit the description of a vehicle stolen earlier in the day.

Withers had parked the suspected stolen vehicle and was attempting to walk away from it when officers confronted him, Palhegyi said. Officers checked the vehicle identification number and confirmed it was, in fact, stolen from Idaho Street, approximately two hours earlier.

Withers claimed he was walking down the street when an anonymous person “gave him the keys to the stolen car.”

Withers was arrested and booked on grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Bail: $40,000

