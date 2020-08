Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELKO – A gas leak was reported Wednesday morning at a Carlin business after someone fired an arrow into the gas meter.

Carlin firefighters and Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the report of a gas odor at Ace Hardware. They heard a hissing sound and traced it to the meter, which had been punctured by an arrow.