Arson blamed for blaze that burned 3 structures, 5 vehicles in Wendover

ELKO – A West Wendover man was jailed Tuesday on charges of starting a fire that damaged three structures and five vehicles on Sunday morning.

Jose D. Rodriguez Jr., 29, was arrested on three counts of first-degree arson, six counts of third-degree arson, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. His bail was listed at $180,640.

West Wendover Police sought assistance in the investigation from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal, Division Investigation and Enforcement Bureau. They determined arson was the cause.

Investigators developed a suspect less than 48 hours after the initial call, and the Elko County District Attorney’s office filed a complaint.

Two homes and a shed were damaged, along with four cars and an ATV.

According to a declaration of probable cause filed by the West Wendover Police Department, Rodriguez was told he needed to have permission to be at one of the residences. He was seen on video leaving and then returning with his hoodie pulled up.

A few minutes after leaving again, smoke could be seen coming from the house.

A partially burned shirt was recovered as evidence.