Art Club exhibition at museum

ELKO -- Elko County Art Club is on exhibit in the Barrick Gallery at Northeastern Nevada Museum until May 2.

“Most of the work is for sale and includes pottery, painting, pencil drawings, photography and mixed media pieces,” said museum Executive Director Lauren Roovaart.

“This is our annual spring show,” said Elko Art Club President Tess King. “It is for members of the club and museum members.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

King said the exhibit will be on display longer than normal and she hopes people will have a chance to visit and view the artwork.

King said the art club is still planning on hosting “Art in the Park” this year, a popular outdoor event. The sale and show is scheduled for July 10 and 11.

Vendors and entertainers can sign up to participate by calling the art cub at 753-8170.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.