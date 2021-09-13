Art festival verve continues to grow

ELKO — The seasons are changing and so is Elko as color and creativity envelop the community during the first Elko Art Festival. The event started Sept. 8 with a kickoff reception and continued through Sunday.

Two years ago Reno artist Matt McDowell was commissioned to paint a mural on the Thunderbird Motel during the Elko Mural Expo. It portrays a traveler resting after journeying in the West using a 1950s cartoon style. Now McDowell is working for the Elko Art Foundation, painting a larger piece on the Frontier Building on Idaho Street.

“It’s twice as big,” said McDowell of the new mural.

His current vision is a different kind of western theme using imagery and symbolism to represent many cultural and historical aspects of our region.

“On the left the first thing you will see is a rock cairn,” McDowell said. “For a long time explorers would stack rocks to remind themselves of where they had been. It deals with memory and direction. The bighorn skull represents the state animal, but also shows prominence through age and beauty even after things have come and gone. The heart represents the city’s motto, which is ‘The Heart of Northeast Nevada.’”