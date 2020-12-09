Artist creates one-of-a-kind works

ELKO – Sharon Byram Rigby, the creator of numerous colorful and fluid art pieces, said she does not consider herself a “real” artist. However, with months of training behind her and 400 pieces of finished work, most viewers would surely disagree.

Byram is currently showing her paintings at Clearly Nevada Art Gallery.

Byram has always appreciated art, but until she saw some paintings in one of her client’s offices she had no idea she could create such visually memorable work.

“It really struck me how beautiful they were and they (her mining client) said they painted them,” said Byram.

Byram is an attorney specializing in tax and valuation matters for mining companies.

The paintings that inspired her were created with an “acrylic pour” technique, which involves liquefied paint that is poured onto a canvas and distributed by tilting the painting surface.

The next day she decided she wanted to learn how to do this.

“All of the learning I have done has been on YouTube,” she said.

Byram especially appreciates the work and teachings of Gilly Kube, an Australian artist.