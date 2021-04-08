 Skip to main content
Artist inspired by God and nature
Artist inspired by God and nature

Beckett artist of the month at Clearly Nevada

Local artist Wynette Beckett is displaying her work during April at Clearly Nevada Art Gallery.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – Local artist Wynette Beckett paints a variety of subject matter, but every brushstroke she makes is with the guidance of the “Master Painter.”

“I hope in some small way I can capture what God has created and bring an awareness that the Lord can be clearly seen through his creation,” said Beckett.

She explained her work is “God-given” and that she has mostly taught herself the necessary fine skills, but she has also had some “earthly” help along the way.

“When I was younger my grandma painted,” Beckett said. “She was our 4-H leader in Currie (Nevada).”

“Later I had discovered Bob Ross and my husband bought me supplies for Christmas,” Beckett said. “You can learn so much from his style about distance, lighting and shading.”

Beckett prefers a “tighter” look and soon she developed her own style.

“That is how I am painting right now.”

Beckett estimates she has been painting for 35 years.

“I have a studio and a place to paint,” Beckett said. “Somewhere I saw the dotting mandalas on rocks. That is what I did mostly last winter.”

Her paintings and “rock art” are on sale at the gallery.

According to her artist bio, Beckett likes “Nevada’s spacious openness and various types of terrain, ever-changing skies and the wide variety of plant and animal life.”

Beckett originally painted in oils but she now uses watercolor, colored pencil, pen and ink, graphite, acrylic and water-soluble oils. She works on a variety of subject matter including florals, landscapes, wildlife and seascapes.

Beckett has earned a number of awards, including grand champion and best-of-show. She has taught classes in California and Nevada. Her sold work resides in private homes in Oregon, California, Arizona, Illinois, Idaho, Washington and Nevada. Beckett has also shown at Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Elko murals:

+53 Elko murals: The full collection and where to find them

Wynette Beckett Show

Clearly Nevada Art Gallery

April Artist of the Month

524 Commercial St.

934-8520

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

