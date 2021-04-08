Artist inspired by God and nature

ELKO – Local artist Wynette Beckett paints a variety of subject matter, but every brushstroke she makes is with the guidance of the “Master Painter.”

“I hope in some small way I can capture what God has created and bring an awareness that the Lord can be clearly seen through his creation,” said Beckett.

She explained her work is “God-given” and that she has mostly taught herself the necessary fine skills, but she has also had some “earthly” help along the way.

“When I was younger my grandma painted,” Beckett said. “She was our 4-H leader in Currie (Nevada).”

“Later I had discovered Bob Ross and my husband bought me supplies for Christmas,” Beckett said. “You can learn so much from his style about distance, lighting and shading.”

Beckett prefers a “tighter” look and soon she developed her own style.

“That is how I am painting right now.”

Beckett estimates she has been painting for 35 years.

“I have a studio and a place to paint,” Beckett said. “Somewhere I saw the dotting mandalas on rocks. That is what I did mostly last winter.”