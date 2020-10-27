Artist memorializes Elko County Jane Does

It was time to place the marker.

The sun came out as Lee made a “cradle” in the dirt for the headstone. It read: “July 14, 1972 a rancher found the nude body of Starr Valley Jane Doe here. She had been shot twice and posed in a cross position.

Earlier during the week, Lee and her team placed markers for the three other women. At least one other location was well defined by the cadaver dogs.

We may never know who “Starr Valley Jane Doe” or the others were, but when people stumble upon these square, reddish markers in the desert, the women killed and left in the “middle of nowhere” will be remembered.

“They were women found dumped along highways,” Lee said. “The commonality [of the “Great Basin Murders”] is this greater Mountain West region.”

“Before getting this exhibit up I thought that this was going to be it,” Lee said. “But, actually, in the process of finishing it and putting it together, it kind of renewed my curiosity in it. I was thinking I was going to move into a new body of work, but there are a lot of cases that are peripheral to it. They are also forgotten. They seem similar enough, so why not keep going? I have extended it to include ones where the women were identified but the cases are still unsolved.”