Artist memorializes Elko County Jane Does

ELKO – Artist Lily Lee of Boise recently visited Elko, bringing four brick-colored “headstones” with her.
Two cadaver dogs and their trainers also accompanied her. Their intent: pinpoint the locations where “Shafter Jane Doe,” “Thousand Springs Jane Doe,” “Devil’s Gate Jane Doe” and “Starr Valley Jane Doe” were discovered years ago and mark the sites, so that all who pass by will remember what happened to them.
The “Great Basin Murders” took place from the 1970s through the 1990s. Several of the bodies were located in Elko County, some found nude and posed post-mortem. The women located here have never been identified and their murders are still unsolved.
Lee created a body of work composed of woven “shrouds” and other materials that represent these “cold cases” which are grouped into the “Great Basin Murders” category.
I accompanied the scouts Sunday on their search for “Starr Valley Jane Doe’s” discovery site. According to Starr Valley rancher Craig Spratling, his father and a friend discovered the body posed on a hillside while checking on a well in 1972.
“She was naked and pretty easy to see,” said Spratling. “It was pretty shocking.”
“I wanted [the marker] to have some details so that if somebody found it they would take note that it is unsolved,” said Lee. “I also wanted it to be a way of remembering her.”
Spratling led us down a rutted, dirt road that branched off of Dennis Flats Road. The area is isolated and a cold breeze blew as we followed him.
The body was dropped somewhere in this sea of sage, but 48 years is a long time and Spratling could not identify the exact location. It was time to let the dogs do their work.
An 11-year-old female lab mix, fitted with radio gear, took off first, her trainers in tow, “tuning in” to her pattern of movement. I watched as the dog seemed to be “randomly” wandering through the brush, first headed west, then north and back east. We followed her until about a half hour later she “hit” on an area along a north-facing hillside. The trainers marked the spot.
The second hound, a male griffon mix, took a different path than the first dog, but, after about 20 minutes, he stopped at the same large sagebrush and barked loudly. Then he barked again.
It was time to place the marker.
The sun came out as Lee made a “cradle” in the dirt for the headstone. It read: “July 14, 1972 a rancher found the nude body of Starr Valley Jane Doe here. She had been shot twice and posed in a cross position.
Earlier during the week, Lee and her team placed markers for the three other women. At least one other location was well defined by the cadaver dogs.
We may never know who “Starr Valley Jane Doe” or the others were, but when people stumble upon these square, reddish markers in the desert, the women killed and left in the “middle of nowhere” will be remembered.
“They were women found dumped along highways,” Lee said. “The commonality [of the “Great Basin Murders”] is this greater Mountain West region.”
“Before getting this exhibit up I thought that this was going to be it,” Lee said. “But, actually, in the process of finishing it and putting it together, it kind of renewed my curiosity in it. I was thinking I was going to move into a new body of work, but there are a lot of cases that are peripheral to it. They are also forgotten. They seem similar enough, so why not keep going? I have extended it to include ones where the women were identified but the cases are still unsolved.”
“I finished one (weaving) about Ermalinda Garza,” Lee said. “She was found in St. George, Utah in 1991 along the road outside of St. George. She was last seen in Las Vegas.”
