Artistic Curb joins Chamber
Artistic Curb joins Chamber

Artistic Curb LLC

Pictured at their Elko Area Chamber ribbon cutting are Caiden, Cameron, LeAnna and Ellen Helming of Artistic Curb LLC.

ELKO -- Artistic Curb LLC has set up shop in Spring Creek.

"While we are new to the Elko area we have extensive experience in the Reno and Sparks community and recently decided to open our business in the Elko and Spring Creek communities," stated the owners. "With years of experience in the concrete industry we have had the opportunity to enhance countless homeowners' front and back yard landscaping with a wide variety of curbs that fit any budget.

"When you are ready to either create your design, finish your landscape, or have us come in to gain control of weed overgrowth and yard wash out. We are here to curb your yard. We look forward to meeting you."

