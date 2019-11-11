As Republicans eye Nevada, the state’s battleground status may come down to one man: Joe Biden

Now, they’re working to reactivate that infrastructure early in the hopes that it will help them pull out a win in the Silver State this time around. The Trump Victory campaign here in Nevada has, according to its self-reported statistics, already reactivated 300 volunteers, held roughly 100 trainings with more than 900 attendees, hosted 50 house parties, knocked 16,000 doors, made 13,000 phone calls and collected 6,000 petition signatures. The campaign also officially opened its Reno office last month, which staffers here believe is the first Trump Victory office outside of the national headquarters anywhere in the United States.

“We have an even larger ground game right now than we did at this point in the 2018 cycle,” said Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party. “We’re looking obviously at the infrastructure of getting our message out door to door, and we also have programs where we’re looking at the crossover, the Democrats who are looking for a home to go to because the other side is going so far left.”

But much of the party’s messaging right now has been centered around the ongoing impeachment inquiry, which will officially move into its public phase next week. Impeachment was the primary focus at the recent Trump Victory training in Southwest Las Vegas.