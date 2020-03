ELKO – Have questions about statewide unemployment benefits? Nevada Legal Service’s “Ask a Lawyer” will be available from 1-4 p.m. April 2 to answer them.

The phone number in Elko is 775-753-5880.

Those who have been laid off or their benefits denied may speak with an attorney at no charge.

See www.nlslaw.net for more information.

