Assembly candidates debate voter ID, government

ELKO – Voter IDs, mining proceeds and more issues were debated by the Democratic and Republican candidates for Assembly District 33 at a campaign forum Thursday evening.

Hosted by the Government Affairs Committee of the Elko Area Chamber, Democratic candidate, health care worker and veteran John “Doc” Garrard and Republican candidate and Relator Bert Gurr met at the Elko Conference Center to answer questions submitted by the community.

The election for Assembly representative comes as Assemblyman John Ellison is termed out at the end of the year.

Garrard, who said his family has lived in Elko County for four generations, explained his reasons for running as a Democrat. As a veteran in the military, “I’ve always served you. I’ve always taken care of you.”

“For my entire life I’ve been a healer,” Garrard said. “My family wanted me to run because they said, ‘We need help. We know you can do it.’ I was a leader in the military and I took care of things.”

Gurr said he was asked to run for office “by some people that I trust and some people that trust me and thought I could do the job,” pointing to his experience on the Legislative Real Estate Commission for six years.

“I’ve read every kind of legislation,” he said. “I’ve done most of the things that need to be done to serve you well in the Legislature."

The candidates found some common ground regarding paid sick and family leave and minimum wage laws, but disputed how much government should be involved.

“Sick days, paid family leave and medical leave affect people greatly,” Garrard said. “I spent a lot of time in the hospital taking care of people who had cancer, even young children. It devastates families. We need to have these kinds of laws to help take care of each other.”

“I think the government dictating minimums is not too bad an idea. We’ve got businesses going under because of mandates and everything else,” Gurr said. “Medical leave is good. But [as far as] the government’s role, I think they ought to stay on the edges of it and not right in the middle. The less government the better, I feel.”

They shared similar sentiments on the concept of home rule but, again, disagreed on how much the federal government should be involved in local issues.

“Home rule helps us,” Gurr said. “I think the smaller the government the better we are; the closer to home government is, the better off we are. I’d prefer to have government closer here. Schools, roads and everything locally.”

“I agree with Mr. Gurr, I think politics is all local. That’s why I’m running. I’m from here,” Garrard said. However, “we have to get federal money to build our roads, our infrastructure. We need large amounts of help for, say, vaccines, or if we need to take care of a large fire. We need BLM firefighters to come in from other states.”

Garrard added that he is proposing a central Nevada veterans facility to include Indian Health Centers. “We need the veterans taken care of. We need local hospitals.”

Both candidates stated they believe the distribution of net proceeds of mining tax needs to be changed due to other counties receiving more revenue than Elko County.

“I’m not sure how it’s distributed today exactly. When I find out how it is, I will probably not like it,” Gurr said. “Those big mines in Eureka County, they get most of the money and we get most of the people. So there are some iniquities there.”

“Yes, Eureka gets more. The gold is not mainly in Elko County,” Garrard said. “I’ve seen the mines come and go three times. Gold isn’t going to be there forever. We’ve got to fix this. We’ve got to rewrite it, it’s wrong. I agree with [Gurr].”

When the candidates were asked about requiring proof of identification to vote and types of ID cards to present, they disagreed on the topic.

For the types of IDs to be presented at the polls, Garrard said he believed Tribal IDs were important and Gurr said state-issued IDs would prove residency for local elections.

Both candidates also explained their reasoning for their stance on the subject.

“I’ve voted by mail for 20 years. I didn’t have to show my ID because I was on a military base,” Garrard said. “I think people should be allowed to vote by mail if grandma is in a wheelchair and she can’t leave. I don’t think she has to mail in her driver’s license every time. That seems somewhat overreaching to me.”

“I absolutely support voter ID,” Gurr said. “Election integrity is the biggest issue we have going on in this country right now.”

The last candidate forum of the 2022 election season is for Elko County School board hopefuls on Oct. 18.