Assemblyman Ellison: Faith, God and the United States shall prevail

The blatant disrespect being shown to our first responders that are being attacked is atrocious. Throughout the country, we have sent in the National Guard to defend the public, yet we are not allowing them to defend themselves, our citizens, or private property at large. I long for America to become American again. The COVID-19 epidemic showed everyone the greatness of Americans to come together across the vast lands that make up our country. The riots and looting in our cities show the evil side of our society. We must allow our law enforcement and National Guard to end this rioting and looting. We cannot tolerate the destruction of our cities. Our citizens will rise up and rebuild our cities as we have done time and time before. Those individuals who are financing the rioters shall be held accountable for the damages and shall be incarcerated as well. The President of the United States will seek and hold those responsible for these actions. We must stand behind our president, our law enforcement, and our first responders. If necessary, they will be called upon to fight force with force. I pray we do not see these rioters put our brave men and women on the front lines into this position.