Assemblyman Ellison: Faith, God and the United States shall prevail

The Sixth Commandment of God found in Exodus 20:13 states, “Thou shalt not kill.” With this commandment from God, the sin of murder is explicitly laid out by God as being totally unacceptable. I cannot state strongly enough that what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a complete abomination and cannot in any way, shape, or form be condoned.
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assembly, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievance.” In short, this amendment protects our right to freedom of religion, speech, the press, and to assembly peaceably.
The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution of the Unites States say, “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” One of the key elements of this amendment is the protection of private property rights.
In the past week, protests have broken out throughout the United States. The right of protesters to assembly and freely speak about the murder of George Floyd cannot be denied; however, what we have seen with these protests in many cities, including Reno, Nevada has crossed the line of what our First Amendment protects. There can be no question that the people assembling to protest are no longer doing this peaceably. City, county, state, and federal facilities, businesses, apartment complexes, and historical monuments are being destroyed. The looting that is going on is a total disgrace. The private property rights protected by the Fifth Amendment are being trampled on.
The taxpayers and small business are the backbone of our communities and of Americans as a whole. There can be no denying that those who participate in the destruction of property during these riots benefit from the hard work of our taxpayers and business owners. These are the very people who provide jobs and pay for all of the social services that our citizens receive, social services that help many of those who are destroying that very property that makes their lives as American citizens the greatest human civilization has ever known.
I do not envy the situation that our law enforcement, military, and first responders are being thrust into. With each passing moment of my life, I respect and admire the service that they provide to our citizens more and more. I pray that all of my fellow Nevadans will show that same respect and admiration. The balancing act that they are forced to achieve in our current climate between protecting the First Amendment rights of our citizens versus the protection of private property rights is not one that should be so blatantly forced upon them. I implore every single protester to exercise your right to freedom of speech and to exercise your right to assembly, but you must do so peaceably.
The blatant disrespect being shown to our first responders that are being attacked is atrocious. Throughout the country, we have sent in the National Guard to defend the public, yet we are not allowing them to defend themselves, our citizens, or private property at large. I long for America to become American again. The COVID-19 epidemic showed everyone the greatness of Americans to come together across the vast lands that make up our country. The riots and looting in our cities show the evil side of our society. We must allow our law enforcement and National Guard to end this rioting and looting. We cannot tolerate the destruction of our cities. Our citizens will rise up and rebuild our cities as we have done time and time before. Those individuals who are financing the rioters shall be held accountable for the damages and shall be incarcerated as well. The President of the United States will seek and hold those responsible for these actions. We must stand behind our president, our law enforcement, and our first responders. If necessary, they will be called upon to fight force with force. I pray we do not see these rioters put our brave men and women on the front lines into this position.
The battle between goodness and evil is eternal and, in the end, the light shall prevail. I know that better times are ahead for America and for Nevada. 2020 has proven to be one of our most difficult years, but in the end faith, God, and the United States shall prevail, and we will see a better Nevada after this current darkness passes.
In your service,
Assemblyman John Ellison
Nevada Assembly District 33
