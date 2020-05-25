Assessor Katrinka Russell to retire June 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – “Amazing” and “challenging” were the words Katrinka Russell used to describe her service as Elko County Assessor as she stepped down from her position on Wednesday.

Russell announced her retirement this month after three decades of working in the Elko County Assessor’s office, 12 of them leading the department.

“I have to say, I have been honored to be the assessor,” Russell told the Elko County Commissioners on May 20. “It has been an amazing and very challenging job to do for you all.”

She worked in the assessor’s office for 18 years before being appointed as county assessor in 2008. Russell ran for her first term in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

“I have an amazing staff that has done an excellent job,” Russell said. “I wish I could continue and finish out my term, but I have complete faith and confidence in the experience and capability of Janet Iribarne, who I am recommending to fill my position.

“With the employees we have and Janet’s capability, they will continue to maintain the high standards of service expected by the public,” she continued.

Russell said the impact of COVID-19 on her family was the reason she was retiring.