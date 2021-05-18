 Skip to main content
AT&T phone, internet outage continues
AT&T phone, internet outage continues

ELKO – If you’ve had trouble contacting friends and family on your AT&T cellphone or internet today you are not alone.

An issue with the company’s terminal box resulted in an outage late Tuesday morning that continued into evening, according to a company support representative. The outage affected customers in the Elko area but it was not listed on AT&T’s website outage page.

The representative said service should be restored within 24 hours.

