AT&T phone, internet outage continues

ELKO – If you’ve had trouble contacting friends and family on your AT&T cellphone or internet today you are not alone.
An issue with the company’s terminal box resulted in an outage late Tuesday morning that continued into evening, according to a company support representative. The outage affected customers in the Elko area but it was not listed on AT&T’s website outage page.
The representative said service should be restored within 24 hours.
