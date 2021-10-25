'Atmospheric river' pours through Elko County

ELKO – An “atmospheric river” began pouring through Elko overnight, bringing heavy rain, a flood advisory to the northwestern portion of the county and a flood watch in the Ruby Mountains.

Snow levels will drop to between 5,000 and 6,000 feet Monday night behind the cold front, while most of the precipitation shifts to the east, National Weather Service forecasters said. The mountains could see 2-4 inches of snow and up to 6 inches on the highest peaks.

Western Elko County and the Ruby Mountains are expected to receive 1-2 inches of total precipitation.

A flood advisory was in effect Monday morning for northwest Elko County, northeast Humboldt County and northern Eureka and Lander counties as the “river” moved slowly across a wide swath of Nevada.

“Rainfall rates could be high enough for rock slides and debris flows to occur in Lamoille Canyon in areas that experienced slides and flows in early August,” forecasters said. “The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur from mid-morning into early afternoon.”

The term "atmospheric river" refers to a narrow band of concentrated moisture that flows in a low-level jet stream.

Elko's first month of the water year was already running twice as high as normal, with more than an inch of precipitation.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the 50s Wednesday and 60s through the end of the week.

No further precipitation is forecast for this week after showers fade Monday night.

