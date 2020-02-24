Attempted break-in at Ryndon store, sheriff seeks tips from public
0 comments
breaking top story

Attempted break-in at Ryndon store, sheriff seeks tips from public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo

ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance after an attempted break-in early Monday morning at the Ryndon Country Store east of Elko.

The incident occurred at about 4:35 a.m., more than an hour before the store was set to open.

“The subjects destroyed one of the surveillance cameras and attempted to break into the store by breaking the office window,” stated the sheriff’s department. “If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
9

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections – January
Local

Food Establishment Inspections – January

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News