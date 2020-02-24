Attempted break-in at Ryndon store, sheriff seeks tips from public

ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s assistance after an attempted break-in early Monday morning at the Ryndon Country Store east of Elko.

The incident occurred at about 4:35 a.m., more than an hour before the store was set to open.

“The subjects destroyed one of the surveillance cameras and attempted to break into the store by breaking the office window,” stated the sheriff’s department. “If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.”

