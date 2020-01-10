Attorney files to challenge Simons for Dept. 3 judge's seat

ELKO – The list of candidates for district judge grew on Friday to include a challenger for the Department 3 district judge seat in the Fourth Judicial Court.
Attorney John W. Muije is challenging Justice of the Peace Mason Simons for the newly created bench.
Muije said he has practiced law in Las Vegas for 40 years, running his own business for 37 years, and recently completed a civil case.
“I’ve litigated just about every case,” he said. “I just finished a five-week trial for about $5 million.”
He said Elko’s growth, combined with his experience with complex cases and running his own business, makes him qualified for the district judge bench.
“My feeling is that Elko is very busy. It’s growing, and it needs somebody that has seen it all and can handle the complex cases. And that’s me,” Muije said. “I’ve done hundreds of cases [that are] complicated. The district court is a position that requires a thorough knowledge of the law.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think I’m the only candidate that has real-world practical experience running a business, making payroll, paying rent, and paying taxes. So, I will appreciate the people that come before me because I know it’s not easy. I’ve been there myself.”
About six years ago, Muije and his wife were looking to “get out of the rat-race of Las Vegas,” and moved to an 80-acre property north of Wells.
Muije was admitted to the state bar in 1980. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA a year later. He attended the University of Chicago Law School for his Doctorate of Law degree.
On Jan. 6, four candidates filed for three district court judge seats.
Incumbent Judge Nancy Porter and Public Defender Kriston Hill filed for the Department 1 seat, with incumbent Judge Al Kacin filing for the Department 2 seat.
Simons also filed on Jan. 6. He has served as a judicial officer in Elko County for the past 13 years – as Family Court Master, Justice of the Peace and Municipal Court Judge.
The 10-day statewide judicial fling period closes Jan. 17.