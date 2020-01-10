Attorney files to challenge Simons for Dept. 3 judge's seat

ELKO – The list of candidates for district judge grew on Friday to include a challenger for the Department 3 district judge seat in the Fourth Judicial Court.

Attorney John W. Muije is challenging Justice of the Peace Mason Simons for the newly created bench.

Muije said he has practiced law in Las Vegas for 40 years, running his own business for 37 years, and recently completed a civil case.

“I’ve litigated just about every case,” he said. “I just finished a five-week trial for about $5 million.”

He said Elko’s growth, combined with his experience with complex cases and running his own business, makes him qualified for the district judge bench.

“My feeling is that Elko is very busy. It’s growing, and it needs somebody that has seen it all and can handle the complex cases. And that’s me,” Muije said. “I’ve done hundreds of cases [that are] complicated. The district court is a position that requires a thorough knowledge of the law.

