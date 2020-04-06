Audit: County's ambulance fund $500K in the red

The audit report states that two of 25 billing claims tested were not completed for submittal to billing, and “upon further examination, it was noted that there were 46 charts for the year ended June 30, 2019, that were not completed for billing.”

The report says that the ambulance service director, Lee Cabaniss, reported additional controls have been put into place to keep track of charts, and there would be an increased percentage of weekly review of all charts to “allow for increased transparency and identifying charts pending completion.”

He also stated that an update of the chart completion policy was pending and would clarify time to file and time to edit charts after review, as well as penalties for incompletion.

Gage outlined the ambulance fund for the fiscal year 2018-2019 in an April 2 email:

“For the Elko Ambulance Fund, the fund ended the year with a negative net position of $540,057; however, the statement of cash flows had an increase in cash of $257,866, most of which was from a $300,000 transfer in from the general fund to help fund operations. Net position includes capital assets and the related depreciation expense; depreciation does not impact the cash flows.