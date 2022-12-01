Audit shows impact of mine tax change on schools

ELKO – Elko County School District’s finances for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, reflect the state’s change to the Pupil Centered Funding Plan and the sweep of net proceeds of mining taxes into the state education coffers instead of directly to ECSD.

Revenues for the 2021-2022 fiscal year show the difference, with local sources down nearly $66 million to a little more than $19.93 million, compared with a little more than $85.93 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, while revenue from state funds increased.

The state provided nearly $106 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, or $60.24 million more than the nearly $45.76 million in the prior fiscal year, according to a governmental trends chart that Kelli Jones of HintonBurdick CPAs & Advisors showed during her ECSD audit presentation. Federal funding increased to $18.96 million from $10.18 million the prior fiscal year.

Total revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was slightly more than $144.89 million, up a little more than $3 million from the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and total expenditures for the district came to nearly $141.38 million, down $105,381 from the nearly $141.49 million the prior year, she told trustees on Nov. 22.

ECSD reduced its final budget for the current 2022-2023 fiscal year by $4.1 million because the state did the sweep earlier than the district expected. Teresa Dastrup, the school board president, asked Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis if the district can expect more “curve balls” from the state.

Davis said she didn’t expect any more like the net proceeds surprise, but on the other hand, she said she didn’t see that one coming.

With the Pupil Centered Funding Plan, the Nevada Department of Education is receiving the net proceeds tax from mines that had gone to school districts and is dispersing it to all the school districts in the state. Elko County was among the rural counties where large mining operations meant higher net proceeds tax revenue.

Trustee Susan Neal wondered if the state would give the district more needed money, and Davis said only if school officials are “vocal” at school finance committee meetings at the legislative level.

Jones said the accounting firm gave ECSD a clean opinion after the audit, although there were a couple of “significant deficiencies” regarding year-end accounting and reconciliation of bank statements. She said those problems were partly due to Davis “playing catch-up” after taking on the CFO role at the end of April 2021. Davis replaced Jerri Norton, who died in March 2021.

Trustees approved the plan presented by Davis to correct those deficiencies, including working to complete bank reconciliations by June 30, 2023.

Jones highlighted changes in fund balances in her presentation, including that the general fund balance for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was down $7.6 million to $13.3 million, while the special education fund was up $285,000, for a balance of $546,000, and the federal grants fund was up $2 million for a balance of only $505 because of grant timing.

The capital improvement fund was up $6.9 million to $18.6 million at the end of the fiscal year, but Trustee Jeff Durham questioned how much has since been spent because he has been using a balance of roughly $14 million for the fund.

Steven Smith, construction and operations manager for the school district, said roughly $4 million is budgeted for projects this year, which would bring the capital improvement fund to $14 million.

Defeat of the longtime pay-as-you-go tax for the school district in 2020, as well as defeat of a subsequent $50 million bond issue in 2021, means the capital improvement fund won’t be replenished, unless taxpayers later approve a bond issue.

Jones listed the capital expenditures during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, including: the auditorium at Elko High School, $3.3 million; heating and air conditioning systems upgrade, $2.6 million; Northside Elementary School gym and classroom addition, $398,000; Spring Creek natural gas conversion, $414,000; Elko High School shop retrofit, $340,000; and $99,000 for trucks and vehicles.

The 2021-2022 fiscal budget also was impacted because of a 16% increase in operations due to higher energy costs and rising supply costs, Davis said. The district also gave bonuses to staff for COVID-19 challenges.

Trustee Matt McCarty called attention to the wide disparity in the risk management fund from the 2020-2021 fiscal year, when the district paid only $46,000 in claims, versus $591,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Davis said the low year was because school wasn’t in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so people couldn’t “slip and fall on the ice” if they weren’t on campus. With school back in session, accident claims rose. The savings from the low year or any other year go back into risk management, which the district self-funds.