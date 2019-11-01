ELKO — The Elko Nevada East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting adults, youth, children and families with children ages 7 and older to participate in the Elko 2020 production of “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.”
“Savior of the World” is a two-hour musical production based on the events surrounding the birth and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The production was first performed in Salt Lake City in 2000 and has been performed in Salt Lake each year since that time during the Christmas season.
During the spring of 2015, “Savior of the World” was presented in Elko for the first time, and organizers said it received an overwhelmingly positive response from those who participated and attended. The cast is all from northeastern Nevada. Actors and singers of all Christian faiths, and individuals from all races and ethnic groups are encouraged to audition. Cast members are chosen, in part, for their musical and theatrical ability, but directors are also seeking those with a desire to share their witness of Jesus Christ. A large cast is needed, as there are more than 100 speaking and singing parts.
“It was an amazing and testimony building experience for me,” commented Bill Gagnon, who was part of the 2015 production. “I highly encourage all who have any desire to participate. It is a life-changing experience, and well worth the time you put into it.”
Those interested in participating should come prepared to do a reading (if auditioning for a principal role) and sing a hymn or a musical number from the production. Music from the production can be found at tinyurl.com/y2yyyg5b.
Auditions will be held Nov. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Spring Creek Parkway Chapel, 77 Spring Creek Parkway, Spring Creek; Nov. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the East Stake Center, 1651 College Parkway; and Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, at the East Stake Center.
Rehearsals will begin in January. Performances are scheduled for March 20 and 21 in the Laurena Moren Theater at the Elko Convention Center.
For more information about auditions or the production, contact Marianne Johnson at 340-8580 or see Facebook for up to date information @SotWElko20.
