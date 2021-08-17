August now deadliest COVID month in Elko since February

ELKO – The county’s seventh COVID-related death this month was reported Monday night, making it the deadliest month for the virus since February.

The patient was hospitalized at the time of his or her death.

The death toll now stands at 67. The deadliest months were December with 17 and January with 10.

Elko County has confirmed 5,608 positive cases since the pandemic began. That’s roughly 10% of the population.

As of Monday night there were 117 active cases and nine hospitalizations.

Just over 30% of the county’s vaccine-eligible population has been vaccinated.

Nevada Heath Centers announced it is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Elko Convention Center in collaboration with Elko County.

It will include Covid-19 vaccinations for kids 12-18 years old, in addition to other immunizations.