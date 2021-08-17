August now third deadliest COVID month in Elko County

ELKO – Additional COVID-related deaths reported this week by Elko County make August the third deadliest month for the virus since the pandemic began.

Two deaths were reported Tuesday and one on Monday. All three patients were hospitalized at the time.

The county’s death toll now stands at 69, with nine of those deaths occurring this month. The deadliest months were December with 17 and January with 10.

Elko County has confirmed 5,625 positive cases since the pandemic began. That’s more than 10% of the population.

As of Tuesday evening there were 124 active cases and six hospitalizations.

The county’s current test positivity rate stands at 18.9%, compared with the statewide rate of 16.1%. Elko County’s case rate of 451 per 100,000 people is less than half of Clark County’s rate of 1,000.

Slightly more than 30% of Elko County’s vaccine-eligible population has been vaccinated.

Nevada Heath Centers announced it is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Elko Convention Center in collaboration with Elko County.

It will include Covid-19 vaccinations for kids 12-18 years old, in addition to other immunizations.

