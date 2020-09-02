August was second-hottest; September heating up, too

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – If it felt hot in August, that’s because it was.

August 2020 was the second hottest August in recorded history with an average temperature of 74.1 degrees. That’s 5.8 degrees above normal.

The month was also significantly drier than normal, with .08 of an inch of rain measured at Elko’s airport. That is less than 22% of normal.

July was also hot and dry. The average temperature of 72.4 degrees was 2.2 degrees above normal.

September is following the trend, with highs at or near the 100-mark expected this weekend.

“This could result in heat health impacts for those outside for extended periods of time,” said a statement from the National Weather Service.

Although the region will see above normal temperatures, overnight lows will drop into the 50s to bring some cooling relief.

Elko’s hot months followed a slightly cooler than normal June. The average temperature of 62.1 degrees was one-tenth of a degree below normal.

