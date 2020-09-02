 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August was second-hottest; September heating up, too
0 comments
top story

August was second-hottest; September heating up, too

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – If it felt hot in August, that’s because it was.

August 2020 was the second hottest August in recorded history with an average temperature of 74.1 degrees. That’s 5.8 degrees above normal.

The month was also significantly drier than normal, with .08 of an inch of rain measured at Elko’s airport. That is less than 22% of normal.

July was also hot and dry. The average temperature of 72.4 degrees was 2.2 degrees above normal.

September is following the trend, with highs at or near the 100-mark expected this weekend.

“This could result in heat health impacts for those outside for extended periods of time,” said a statement from the National Weather Service.

Although the region will see above normal temperatures, overnight lows will drop into the 50s to bring some cooling relief.

Elko’s hot months followed a slightly cooler than normal June. The average temperature of 62.1 degrees was one-tenth of a degree below normal.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire torches garage of Teal Way home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News