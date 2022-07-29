Austin man killed in collision with truck on US Highway 50

ELKO – An Austin man was killed when a semi crossed into his lane on a curve on U.S. Highway 50 last week.

Nevada State Police troopers were called to the crash scene about three miles east of Austin at 4:25 p.m. July 22.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a Freightliner combination tractor trailer commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on US-50 in the westbound travel lane. A white Ford F-150 pick-up truck was traveling east on US-50 in the eastbound travel lane,” stated NSP. “The Freightliner was traveling at a rate of speed too fast to safely negotiate the curved roadway and crossed over the double yellow center line into the eastbound travel lane. The front of the Freightliner struck the left front of the Ford, causing the Ford to be pushed off the roadway.”

The driver of the pickup, Cole Thayer, 22, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was transported for medical treatment with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford was transported with suspected serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.