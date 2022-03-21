Author Patricia Newman meets virtually with students

ELKO – Author Patricia Newman visited Elko County School District schoolchildren for “virtual visits” between Feb. 28 and March 4.

Sponsored by the Elko County Reading Council, the Elko County School District and Kinross Bald Mountain Mine, Newman met students from her home in Sacramento, California due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Newman, who has written mostly nonfiction books for children, including “Neema's Reason to Smile,” “Planet Ocean,” “Sea Otter Heroes,” “Plastic, Ahoy!” and “Zoo Scientists to the Rescue” met and interacted with students via Google Meets.

During her virtual visits, she read from some of her books, gave demonstrations, and discussed the research and writing process. Newman also conducted a question and answer session with students.

For more than 30 years, the Elko County Reading Council has brought authors to schools throughout the Elko County School District.

“It’s a wonderful way to promote a love for reading, give students an inside view of the writing and publishing world and encourage them in their own writing/illustrating,” said Bev Killion, Elko County Reading Council secretary.

“The Reading Council thanks Kinross Bald Mountain Mine and the Elko County School District for providing this great experience,” she said.

