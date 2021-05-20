Author writes fictional account of cowboy poetry experience

The dream of one day becoming a cowboy poet keeps Martin going throughout much of the book.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He memorizes poems and calls back on them to make decisions in his life,” Sparks said. “Then 30 years passed.”

“It’s a metaphor for everybody’s big dreams,” Sparks said. “There is a friend who pushes him to make one last attempt and he puts in an application to read and is rejected, as he should be, because he has none of the qualifications to be a cowboy poet.”

“There is fake cowboy poet in this book who has a show kind of like Garrison Keiller’s old show, but he is kind of a sleazebag character. He is Martin’s hero. His famous horse dies at a live performance where Martin still lives. Because of his career as a pet mortician and his familiarity with cowboy poetry he is the one tasked with getting the body to Elko where a big funeral is planned.

“He’s in the right place at the right time for that and this is his chance to go to Elko,” Sparks said. “That is the second half of the book, going and getting the horse body to Elko, except there is a mishap and he loses the body and has to find another horse body. That’s part of the wackiness about it.”