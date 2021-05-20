Author writes fictional account of cowboy poetry experience

ELKO — Martin Oliphant is a pet mortician in an obscure Michigan town. His dream is to become a cowboy poet, but the years move on and Martin never gets the chance to make it out to Elko where the famed event takes place. Then, one day, a horse dies in his hometown, a world-famous horse. It is this horse, an animal Oliphant particularly despises, that finally leads him on an adventure out West.
“The story is a tragic comedy,” said KT Sparks, who describes herself as a writer and farmer in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. “Martin Oliphant happens upon cowboy poetry as a young man in the early ’80s when he is visiting a dude ranch at a very pivotal time in his life; he’s 20 years old.”
Sparks said the main character’s family is “imploding at the time.” The mother is a “social climber,” recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She refers to her illness and upcoming surgery as “tennis elbow” so her “high society friends” won’t find out the truth.
“They (the family) are kind of awful,” Sparks said. “Martin is an intellectual in a small, Midwestern town which means he doesn’t play football which means he has, sort of, no meaning.”
Early in the book, Martin heads to the University of Chicago and, he hopes, a better life. Just when things are going great with his studies and new life, things take a drastic turn and the mother has her health crisis. Oliphant’s father and brother, more bullies than “brothers in arms,” are in denial and insist Oliphant return home to take care of the problem, his dying mother.
Martin realizes he is going to have to leave school, return home and help his mother because no one else will.
“His life is going to change, for the worse,” Sparks said.
The family is on vacation at a dude ranch when the truth hits home. There Martin hears a barn hand practicing cowboy poetry which deeply resonates with him.
“He is in search of making sense of all this ‘crap’ that is happening to him,” Sparks said.
The barn hand teaches Martin about cowboy poetry and he becomes involved in a show at the dude ranch.
“He can’t stand horses, he absolutely hates them, he’s terrified of them,” Sparks said. “Their staggering stupidity, their unexplained, unexpected and ever-explosives snorting, the way they twitch distinct patches of their skin to dislodge flies, the way they shy madly at the most innocuous occurrences – golf umbrella at 50 feet, a leaf falling from, of all places, a tree, a bale of hay stacked exactly where it was supposed to be stacked and had been for the last month.”
“Martin always hated horses, but he didn’t, it must be said, wish horses dead. It must be said because horses around him died or almost died at Martin’s hands or almost in Martin’s hands, and it was horses, dead ones, mostly, that blazed the trail to his life-forging passion. Horses brought Martin to Cowboy Poetry and horses, live ones, mostly, were Cowboy Poetry’s central theme.”
The dream of one day becoming a cowboy poet keeps Martin going throughout much of the book.
“He memorizes poems and calls back on them to make decisions in his life,” Sparks said. “Then 30 years passed.”
“It’s a metaphor for everybody’s big dreams,” Sparks said. “There is a friend who pushes him to make one last attempt and he puts in an application to read and is rejected, as he should be, because he has none of the qualifications to be a cowboy poet.”
“There is fake cowboy poet in this book who has a show kind of like Garrison Keiller’s old show, but he is kind of a sleazebag character. He is Martin’s hero. His famous horse dies at a live performance where Martin still lives. Because of his career as a pet mortician and his familiarity with cowboy poetry he is the one tasked with getting the body to Elko where a big funeral is planned.
“He’s in the right place at the right time for that and this is his chance to go to Elko,” Sparks said. “That is the second half of the book, going and getting the horse body to Elko, except there is a mishap and he loses the body and has to find another horse body. That’s part of the wackiness about it.”
“I went to Elko to the Gathering in 2015,” Sparks said. “I have been a member of the Western Folklife Center since then. I seriously did not know anything about cowboy poetry in 2014. Frankly, I didn’t know it existed. I wrote a short story that introduced this character in 2013. What I invented was a cowboy poet but I put this poet person in there so this Midwesterner could have somebody to compete with.”
She knew she had to come to Elko.
“I loved every minute of it, it’s like performance art. I heard so many great poems. I tell everybody I know that if you want to see some great art being made, this is amazing.”
“This is a serious art from that has this complex history that is important,” Sparks said. “You need to know what has gone before, just like with any other art form. It has a real basis in needing to have lived the experienced that it talks about. You have to both live it to be able to write it and perform it. It’s a shared language.”
“What Martin discovers in the book and what I discovered being an Easterner and a Midwesterner who loves the West but who has only ever been a visitor, is the themes it carries are pretty universal and resonate, especially for somebody who is looking to make meaning of hard times, and even to make fun of hard times.”
Other works by Sparks have appeared in Pank, Kenyon Review, Electric Lit, Lit Hub, Southern Review of Fiction, Largehearted Boy, Prime Number Magazine, Word Riot, Citron Review, Jersey Devil Press, WhiskeyPaper, and Jellyfish Review. She was anthologized in The Lobsters Run Free: Bath Flash Fiction Volume Two and Tulip Tree Press’s Stories that Need to be Told 2019, and was recognized in the New Millennium Writing Awards and The Moth short story competition.
Sparks received her MFA from Queens University in Charlotte where she also worked as an assistant fiction editor for Qu, a literary magazine. She worked for 25 years in politics in Washington, D.C., before moving to the farm she shares with her husband, dog, barn cats and, in her own words, “no horses, dead or alive, waiting for the kids to come visit, or at least call for God’s sake.”
“Four Dead Horses” is for sale at many locations, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Regal House and Bookshop.
“I’ve always been a little nervous, but I am very curious of what real cowboy poets think of this book. I have such huge admiration for so many of the poets out there, but at the same time, I’m a total outsider and I wrote what might be the only piece of prose fiction that’s been written about Cowboy Poetry ever.”
