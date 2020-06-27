Authorities identify suspect killed by NHP officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Authorities have released the identity of a Spring Creek man killed Friday night in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation on River Street near 12th Street at about 10:20 p.m.

Driver impairment was suspected. Prior to Field Sobriety Testing he fled on foot.

“In the course of the foot pursuit the subject drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the trooper,” stated NHP. “The trooper discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject.”

Medical personnel were called to the scene, where the suspect succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Elko County Coroner's Office as Aaron Wesley Keller, 30.

NHP said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The trooper was not hit by gunfire, according to the Elko Police Department.

The EPD and Washoe County FIS team are conducting the investigation. The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on routine paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.