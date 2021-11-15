 Skip to main content
Auto dealerships raise funds for charity

From left: Cortney Dickenson, PACE Coalition; Casey Gallagher, Gallagher Ford; J.B. Anderson, Riverton; Chuck Bierbach, Elko Motor Company; and Dustin Post, 5th Gear Powersports hold a check for $32,800 that was donated to local charities.

ELKO – Local auto dealerships raised money for charities during their August fundraiser.

According to Casey Gallagher, the owners of Gallagher Ford, 5th Gear Powersports, Elko Motor Company, Riverton Elko GM Superstore and Elko Motor Co. banded together to once again participate in their August Giveback.

The dealerships donated $100 for each vehicle sold.

Customers chose where the donations would go according to a provided list of the main nonprofits in town, said Gallagher.

A total of $32,800 was raised. Money was distributed as follows: Boys and Girls Club, $12,100; Children’s Advocacy, $7,900; Family Resource Center, $3,800; Communities in Schools, $3,100; Harbor House, $2,600; FISH, $1,400; Elko Animal Shelter, $600; Friends for Life, $200; Chukar Chasers Foundation, $100; Elko VFW, $100, Underdog Ministries, $200; Highland Village, $100; Horizon Hospice, $100; Friends of Carlin Library, $100; Ghostlight Productions; $100; Our Rescue, $100; Ruby Mountain Clay Breakers, $100; Elko Junior Football League, $100.

