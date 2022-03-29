Auxiliary lends a hand to those in need

ELKO – Members of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Auxiliary are a fun bunch with hearts of gold. They are currently seeking new members and wanted to share a few things they are doing with the community.

“Some of the things we do are ‘Cocoa and Cookies with Santa,’ blood drive at the Health Fair, Christmas decorating the lobby and the Festival of Trees, National Night Out, first baby of the year basket and bonnets, and scholarships,” said NNRH Auxiliary President Phyllis Anderson. “We do the Tree of Life, we help out with the drive-through flu shots, we do Christmas wrapping for the Care Fund, publicity and assisting administration with odd jobs. We also have a snack cart.”

“This is the first day we have had the snack cart because of Covid,” member Diane Longyear said earlier this month. “We go to all the therapy, we go to all the people waiting to be checked in, we go to x-ray, we go to lab, we go to outpatient surgery and they tell us which rooms are ready to have something to eat or drink.

"Right now we are not going to patient rooms. But, we can go to OB and then on the third floor is our infusion. They are ready. Sometimes they are in there for hours. Sometimes they want to talk.”

The snacks are free and provide a real pick-me-up to people who may have been waiting for care or are there to help someone in need.

Besides helping out at the hospital, members help Harbor House, Underdog Ministry and “Backpacks for Kids” filled with toys and other things for children who are in the hospital.

“In order to do our charitable work the gift shop provides some of that money,” said Gladys Ahlin. “We now have a cancer corner. We were told there was no place in town where people can buy chemo hats. We have those, compression sleeves, padded camisoles. We do not make any money off of the cancer products. We just charge what we pay for them and if someone is in need and can’t afford them, they get them anyway.”

The gift shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Longyear said.

Anyone can shop at the gift shop. They have many great gift items and the profits go to good causes.

“We are a 501c3 and we do not have to charge sales tax,” said Ahlin.

“In December volunteers wrap Christmas gifts,” Anderson said. “People can bring their gifts in and volunteers will wrap them. They have beautiful ribbons and big handmade bows. It’s by donation. This donation money goes into our Care Fund. This fund buys stuffed animals for children who are in the hospital and pays for things that people might need like combs, or nail clippers. It is for children and adults who may need some help.”

The auxiliary has only 12 members. They would certainly enjoy a few new faces if a community member has time on their hands.

“There are certain hospital procedures they have to go through before they can officially be a member,” Anderson said.

Members can help out in a variety of ways, including helping in the gift shop and running the snack cart. Applicants must get a TB test, have current vaccinations and have a background check and drug screening. After they are accepted into the auxiliary, they go through a hospital orientation. Applicants must also be 18 years old or older.

“When we decorate the hospital for Christmas, we get kids from either Elko High School or Spring Creek High School,” Anderson said. “These kids come and everybody tells them that any volunteer work they do to be sure to put it in their resume. They are a lot of fun.”

“They help us put the trees up and then they come and help us take them down,” Longyear said.

According to the members, the hospital auxiliary has been around in Elko for at least 27 years.

“The Tree of Life went up in 1983,” Longyear said. “Donations to the Tree of Life are what we can use for our scholarships. These are for anyone going into the medical field -- doctors, nurses, physical therapy, laboratory -- anything that has to do with either patient care or hospital administration. We give two a year for $1,000. There is no age limit.”

People can donate to the fund by visiting the gift shop. They will provide donors with an envelope and card for information. A donation of at least $15 can commemorate a death, birth, anniversary or anything special in their life. Memorials used to be put on the big Trees of Life in the hallway, but now they are full so the auxiliary has created new plaques that hang near the cowboy boot by the gift shop.

“There are a lot of people in this town that say, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like you,’” Longyear said.

She also talked about the first baby of the New Year. The auxiliary gives the parents a basket filled with baby needs and other items.

The public is welcome to take a drive out to the gift shop and buy a gift that goes a long way. The gift shop is just down the corridor from the main entrance.

