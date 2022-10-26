Avian flu confirmed at Spring Creek and Wildhorse

ELKO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild bird populations at Spring Creek and Wildhorse, NDOW announced Wednesday.

The virus mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and with low mortality rates. Due to the contagious nature of HPAI, NDOW said it likely exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the region.

Some birds, including bird of prey species (owls, raptors, eagles), grouse, and domestic birds such as backyard and commercial chickens, can have very high mortality rates, reaching up to 95% in domestic chickens.

In addition, cases have occurred in various mammal species and all mammals should be considered potentially susceptible.

“HPAI typically doesn’t have much of an impact on the overall population of waterfowl,” said NDOW Wildlife Veterinarian Nate LaHue. “However, with active waterfowl hunting seasons, we encourage hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts to take proper precautions to keep themselves and their pets safe and help prevent the spread of HPAI to domestic birds.”

HPAI has been detected throughout the U.S. since December 2021, and in July 2022, the USDA and Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of the virus in Nevada in a backyard flock of domestic birds in Carson City. Since then, the disease has been confirmed in multiple geese and ducks in Reno, in bird of prey species across western Nevada, and during routine surveillance of waterfowl in western Nevada.

NDOW said the current strain of the virus appears to pose a low risk for human infection, but those who work with wild birds, especially waterfowl, are at higher risk of exposure and should wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

Residents with domestic birds are encouraged to:

• Clean/sanitize shoes and clothes if you have been in contact with other domestic flocks or have walked around the Spring Creek Marina or other similar areas.

• Try to keep wild birds out of domestic bird runs and coops. (Starlings and other birds are susceptible to HPAI. If they are in food and water meant for chickens, they could potentially transmit it.)

• Follow the precautions outlined by NDA at https://agri.nv.gov/Animals/Avian/.

• If any domestic poultry show neurological ore respiratory symptoms such as trouble holding head steady, unsteady on feet, etc., they should be quarantined immediately and reported to either the USDA 226-536-7593 or the Nevada Department of Agriculture 775-353-3661.

Additionally, Hunters are encouraged to:

• Never handle, consume, or bring home sick or dead waterfowl.

• Harvest only birds that appear and act healthy.

• Wear gloves and eye protection when cleaning birds and do so in a well-ventilated area.

• Remove intestines and discard soon after harvesting and avoid direct contact with them.

• Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling carcasses.

• Wash hands after handling game and clean equipment.

• Cook all game to an internal temperature of 165F before consuming.

Other suggestions from NDOW include:

• Call 775-688-1500 if you notice sick birds or unusual levels mortality of ducks or other birds.

• Sick birds can be found in urban or rural settings and HPAI can be carried and passed on to other animals.

• Dogs and other mammals may be susceptible to HPAI. Do not let your dog come into contact with sick birds or dead birds that you have not harvested. Do not let your dog consume raw meat including from waterfowl. If your dog becomes ill, seek veterinary care and mention that you have been hunting with your dog.