Avian flu suspected in Elko-area waterfowl

SPRING CREEK – The carcasses of several Canada geese have been removed from in and around the Spring Creek Marina over the past week and a half, and avian flu is a suspected cause of death.

According to Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager, samples were taken from the birds and are being processed by state veterinarian JJ Goicoechea.

“SCA is working directly with NDOW regarding the potential avian flu issue hitting geese in Elko County,” Bahr said. “We are awaiting direction regarding next steps, if any, for the management of the wildlife.”

Reports of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza being carried by waterfowl across the eastern part of the United States began in May. The disease was confirmed in western Nevada wild bird populations last month.

Bahr provided the following tips from the Nevada Department of Wildlife:

-- Contact NDOW at 775-688-1500 if you notice sick birds or unusual levels mortality of ducks or other birds.

-- Sick birds can be found in urban or rural settings and HPAI can be carried and passed on to other animals, so avoid feeding wild birds.

-- If you do come into contact with birds, wash your hands immediately after.

-- Dogs and other mammals may be susceptible to HPAI. Do not let your dog come into contact with sick birds or dead birds. Do not let your dog consume raw meat including from waterfowl. If your dog becomes ill, seek veterinary care and mention that you have been hunting with your dog.

Further information is available from NDOW and the Nevada Department of Agriculture.