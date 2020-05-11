Back in business: Smaller Elko stores reopen

Customers at Blohm’s Jewelers received a rose and chocolate-dipped strawberries on Saturday in honor of Mother’s Day, which was the store’s way “to bring beauty back into people’s lives,” said owner Lina Blohm.

Approved by store associates, the store has kept soft hours since March, Blohm said.

“We have been open, serving the public. We found there was more and more reception to our being open, and we just decided it was time,” Blohm said, adding she had informed city and county officials. She said she felt the restrictions were “fear-based.”

“I think decisions have been made not for the benefit of the economy and been fear-based. I think that is wrong,” Blohm explained.

Employees strive to make customers feel safe as they shop in Blohm’s, she said, noting all of her customers have entered without a face mask -- some with small children -- and one mother nursed in the store.

“We respect whatever the customer’s wishes are as to how they want to be treated. So if that requires wearing masks and gloves, we can do that. We offer white-glove service as well,” Blohm said.

Downtown restaurants, including The Coffee Mug, Dreez and the Star Hotel opened their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity on Saturday.