Back in business: Smaller Elko stores reopen

ELKO – Elko had a burst of energy Saturday as stores and restaurants opened their doors to customers on the day state coronavirus directives were lifted for some non-essential businesses.
Shoppers kept small business owners busy as they abided by Phase One guidelines, while bigger stores remained shuttered.
“We’ve been busy today, and I think that’s been because of Mother’s Day,” said Hayley Bammesberger, owner of Indigo gifts, which reopened to the public on May 9 with reduced hours.
Customers were sprayed with On Guard hand sanitizer and received a small bottle with every purchase, Bammesberger said.
“We are sanitizing before and after every customer,” she said. “Doors, lights counters. We’re also diffusing with essential oils.”
DoTERRA essential oils kept the 23-year-old store afloat during the shutdown, Bammesberger said. Her five employees agreed to scale back half of their hours and were paid from curbside and online oil sales.
The store also offered window shopping and virtual online shopping to customers with curbside delivery.
On Saturday, Indigo was busy with in-person customers, Bammesberger reported.
“We’ve had people in here all day,” she said. “People are really supporting small business, and we appreciate it because [without it] we’ll close,” she said.
Bodily’s Furniture manager Teresa Hankel said it was great to be back in business.
“Love it!” said Hankel, wearing a mask on the first day of Bodily’s Phase One reopening. “It’s been very, very good.”
There had been about 20 customers at Bodily’s by 1 p.m.
The furniture store, owned by Chris Sanders, was marked with signs advising customers to follow social distancing protocols. Hankel said the store was sanitized two to three times a day.
“We’ve got some really good deals on mattresses [along with] some really good sales prices to get us back up and open,” she explained. The store is resuming regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At Real Deals in the East End Mall, owner Angelina Quick said customers were still in the store past its 1 p.m. closing time.
“People were really excited and so happy to shop,” Quick said.
Customers at Blohm’s Jewelers received a rose and chocolate-dipped strawberries on Saturday in honor of Mother’s Day, which was the store’s way “to bring beauty back into people’s lives,” said owner Lina Blohm.
Approved by store associates, the store has kept soft hours since March, Blohm said.
“We have been open, serving the public. We found there was more and more reception to our being open, and we just decided it was time,” Blohm said, adding she had informed city and county officials. She said she felt the restrictions were “fear-based.”
“I think decisions have been made not for the benefit of the economy and been fear-based. I think that is wrong,” Blohm explained.
Employees strive to make customers feel safe as they shop in Blohm’s, she said, noting all of her customers have entered without a face mask -- some with small children -- and one mother nursed in the store.
“We respect whatever the customer’s wishes are as to how they want to be treated. So if that requires wearing masks and gloves, we can do that. We offer white-glove service as well,” Blohm said.
Downtown restaurants, including The Coffee Mug, Dreez and the Star Hotel opened their dining rooms at 50 percent capacity on Saturday.
Larger retail stores in Elko, such as JCPenney, Ross and Marshall’s remained closed.
Kohl’s, which postponed its grand opening on March 22, had an empty parking lot with a sign reading that the store “is temporarily closed.”
“[We’ve] nothing to share on the opening at this time,” said Weston Banker, senior coordinator for corporate relations, in an email sent on Friday.
A press release stated Kohl’s had reopened stores in four states, including Utah on May 4, and planned to open stores in 10 more states on Monday.
“The company will continue to take an informed approach around where and how to reopen stores by assessing several factors, including the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment,” the company said.
Blohm said seeing downtown start to come alive on Saturday after six weeks lifted her spirits, and she hopes other stores still offering curbside service would open to the public soon.
There has been a silver lining to the pandemic, Blohm said. The store is planning to expand to online sales, and full-time and part-time employees are taking free classes from the American Gem Society and Gemological Institute.
Blohm said the shutdown and its effects “is what it is. We’ll look back on this, hopefully learning something from it.”
