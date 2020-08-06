Back on Kennedy Ranch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAMOILLE — Raising beef, chicken and turkey on Kennedy Ranch means a return home, a return to the soil and a return to the community.

Yet owner Sue Kennedy did not expect to return to the Nevada ranching industry. She was in Colorado running an events-planning business when her ailing father called her home to her ancestral ranch in Lamoille.

She stepped in to help manage what remained of the multigeneration cattle operation that once encompassed much of Lamoille Valley, reporting back to her father even as he lay on his deathbed.

Kennedy recalled his last words to her. “He said, ‘You’re doing a good job, Susan.’ So I’ll stick with that.”

She took over the dwindling cow-calf operation, returning to make a living on the land like her family before her since the 1860s. She inherited about 450 acres, as well as grazing allotments.

Despite the legacy, Kennedy realized that the ranch operation would have to change to be successful. It takes about 600 cattle a year to raise a middle-class family, she said, and her father had gotten down to only about 25.