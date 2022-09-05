Back-to-back wins for Unable Stables closes Elko County Fair

ELKO – Dewey does it again!

The Elko County Fair and Livestock Show closed out with a win for Unable Stables, giving the horse racing syndicate back-to-back wins in the Nevada Blackjack Challenge on Labor Day.

The final race of the day had six syndicates vying for bragging rights in front of a cheering crowd.

The 10-year-old thoroughbred won the race, pulling away from the rest of the pack at the final turn of the racetrack, followed by Alternate Time representing Misfit Stables for second place and Thirtyminutemass for Undecided Stables coming in third.

Teton for Unwanted Stables, Short of Ez for Let It Ride Stables and Awesome Emmit for Unstable Stables, rounded out the field in fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Dewey, ridden by jockey Jesus Valenzuela, had a previous win on Aug. 27, according to Unable Stables member Cathy Laughlin.

Monday’s win was a poignant one for the syndicate, which paid tribute to three members who died in the past three weeks with a moment of silence before the race, said Laughlin.

“I think we had three angels on that horse today beside our jockey,” Laughlin said. “We did it for them. It’s very important to us.”

Charlie Mariluch was “super into our syndicate,” Mitch Basanez “was in charge of the syndicate for a couple of years,” and Mike Laughlin “was a syndicate member since 1998.”

The members were among the more than 40 people who comprise the Unable Stables syndicate.

In addition to bragging rights, the winning stable hosts the mint julep bar, which was hosted by Unable Stables this year.

Mint juleps were poured into special glasses labeled with the winners of the past 24 races.

John Lemich, who owns Machi’s Saloon & Grill, supervised the mint julep bar. He recalled initiating the Blackjack Challenge more than two decades ago with his syndicate Unstable Stables.

Unstable Stables has taken home the prize three times, with Unable Stables winning six other times.

Lemich came up with the idea for the Blackjack Challenge as a way to draw more interest to the fair.

“We wanted to get the fair going,” he recalled. “The fair was having some troubles. Attendance was really low, especially on Monday. We said, ‘Let’s just do a race on Monday to get some people back.’ It’s really brought people on.”

Now an established fair tradition, Lemich said the race has been popular and increases betting, because “a lot of people bet on it against friends. We kind of think we brought the fair back. We’re having fun.”

Lemich said there’s room for one or two more syndicates and interested parties can contact him for more information.

By state statute, people who own 5% of a horse must carry a license, he explained. If there are 21 owners of a horse, it is less than 5% and only one member must carry a license.

“So each syndicate has one license per, but they have to have 21 owners or more, all adults,” Lemich said.