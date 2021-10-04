Back to business: Owyhee welcomes new teacher

After two years, the Owyhee Combined School is pleased to have its CTE Business curriculum up and running with new teacher Andrew Bradley.

Bradley brings more than 10 years of experience in addition to his educational background.

Originally from Indiana, Bradley taught nine years in Virginia and three years in North Carolina.

He was formerly in sales, but took a job subbing and decided teaching was what he wanted to do.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bradley received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Indiana and his graduate degree from Campbell University in North Carolina. He also took online courses from North Carolina A & T State University, specializing in Business Education.

Bradley was drawn to the wide open spaces out West, plus he wanted to teach the upper grade levels and applied online to teach at Owyhee. Bradley said, “I want the students to be college and career ready.”

He wants to re-establish FBLA to promote leadership and help students build their resumes. Bradley hopes the students will “be engaged and work hard in their classes.”

As a marathon runner, Bradley says he needs to adjust to the elevation.

He also enjoys traveling, but he likes the area and is happy to be in Owyhee. OCS welcomes Andrew Bradley.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0