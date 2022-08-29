Back to school forecast: Hot and getting hotter

ELKO – Students headed back to class Monday with temperatures expected to climb at least five degrees above average, rising to more than 10 degrees above average by the end of the week.

The forecast high in Elko is 97 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 99 on Friday. The average high at the end of August is 87 degrees, based on data over the past 30 years.

High pressure will build mid-week, keeping humidity low.

The area immediately around Elko and the eastern side of the county are in extreme drought, while the rest of the county is in severe drought.

With one more month left in the water year, Elko has seen 7.95 inches of precipitation compared with the normal mark of 9.37 at the end of August.