Back to school? Smaller ones find it easier to adapt

Parental involvement was a key at both schools.

“The parents did a really good job keeping their kids on task and helping with their homework and really interacting with us and keeping in touch with us,” Werner said. “That was a good thing. The bad side was the kids really missed being together in class and it was more difficult to help them when they had problems, but hopefully this’ll make them appreciate in-person classrooms.”

One of the largest drawbacks for both schools was grading.

Perkins said it was hard to grade the work because much of their grading is based on proof of mastery, which is difficult on a virtual platform. Teachers made notes on the records so that they’d have a reference point to start with in the upcoming year.

Sherwood said that while some scores declined for even the high performing students who were having difficulty adjusting to distance learning, others did better schoolwork without the social distractions. But all missed their friends and being at school.

Bethany Headley, whose daughter attended SCCA, said her daughter adjusted fairly well, but she missed her friends and teachers. In fact, at one point about a month into the new schedule, she experienced a heartbreaking moment with her daughter.