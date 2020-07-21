Back to school?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Public officials have been scrambling all summer to come up with plans for the coming school year, as the coronavirus pandemic first began to wane then resurged with a vengeance after communities began reopening.

Will students be back at their desks this fall, or learning from home? Will teachers be safe? How will the plans affect parents?

The Elko Daily will be looking at these questions and more in a series beginning this weekend.

We invite all readers – including parents, former educators and students -- to send their comments to news@elkodaily.com, and we will do our best to examine everyone’s concerns.

