Back to school?
0 comments
alert top story

Back to school?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grammar 2

ELKO – Public officials have been scrambling all summer to come up with plans for the coming school year, as the coronavirus pandemic first began to wane then resurged with a vengeance after communities began reopening.

Will students be back at their desks this fall, or learning from home? Will teachers be safe? How will the plans affect parents?

The Elko Daily will be looking at these questions and more in a series beginning this weekend.

We invite all readers – including parents, former educators and students -- to send their comments to news@elkodaily.com, and we will do our best to examine everyone’s concerns.

0 comments
1
10
5
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News