Back to the classroom: A game plan for reducing anxiety

ELKO -- Back-to-school supplies were a bit different this year for 10-year-old Tosawi.

Along with folders and an array of crayons, she also added face masks and disinfectant wipes.

“You never know what will happen,” said Tosawi about starting fifth grade in Elko. “I worry about the new variant of COVID and if my school and class will be affected.”

Tosawi, like many across the country, spent the last school year in a virtual classroom interacting with other students and teachers only via a computer screen. Going back to in-person learning with potential restrictions only added to her anxiety.

“As students prepare to return, they will be facing a host of intensified challenges,” said Anthious Boone, an elementary school principal in Pennsylvania. He cited mask-wearing and learning how to socialize again with peers as some of these challenges.

But parents can help their children with what may be a tough transition.

“As parents endeavor to help their children cope with potential back-to-school anxiety,” Boone said, “it is absolutely imperative that they stay well connected with both the school and their children.”